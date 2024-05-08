What Happens To Wolverine When Magneto Rips Out His Adamantium Is Really Gross

Magneto's incredible magnetic powers and Wolverine's Adamantium-coated skeleton give the Marvel villain a significant advantage whenever the pair face off in battle. But the original X-Men adversary once took things to another level, ripping the nigh-indestructible metal right out of Logan's body in one of the most gruesome takedowns in the franchise's history.

In the latest episode of "X-Men '97," the critically acclaimed animated Disney+ show brought this horrifying comic book moment to life. The second chapter of the series' three-episode "Tolerance is Extinction" arc finds Magneto rejecting Charles Xavier's dream as he tries to create a new home for the X-Men on an asteroid. He successfully recruits Rogue and Sunspot to his side, much to the dismay of the mutant superhero team, which tries their best to stop him. Even though Charles Xavier and Cyclops' efforts fail, Magneto continues to lose control, and Wolverine seemingly ends the chaos by plunging his claws into the mutant villain's chest. But Logan's attempt to kill Magneto doesn't work, and he responds by ripping the Adamantium metal right off of Wolverine's skeleton and through his skin as the others watch on in horror.

While "X-Men '97" has played around with comic storylines without giving fans direct adaptations of the stories inspiring the show, Magneto ripping Wolverine's metal right out of his body is a moment that comes straight from the page.