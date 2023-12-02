Wolverine's Most Traumatizing 'Costume' Was Inspired By An Infamous Movie Alien
Contains spoilers for "Predator vs. Wolverine" #3 (by Benjamin Percy, Ken Lashley, Hayden Sherman, Kei Zama, Juan Fernandez, Alex Guimaraes, and VC's Cory Petit)
Wolverine and the Yautja from the "Predator" franchise have a secret history that is currently being told for the first time in Marvel Comics' "Predator vs. Wolverine" miniseries. In the latest issue, one of Wolverine's most iconic looks is revealed to be connected to one of the most dangerous aliens in science fiction; apparently, his Weapon X helmet was inspired by Predator technology.
"Predator vs. Wolverine" tells the story of different deadly meetings between Logan and the Yautja throughout the course of the X-Man's life, from his present-day activity to his time in Japan training under the expert swordsman Muramasa to his fairly recent past as part of the Weapon X program. Now, a new story reveals Wolverine's adventures with Weapon X — the government facility that famously experimented on him and coated his bones in adamantium — actually had him come face-to-face with a Yautja who saw the clawed hero as a major trophy to be added to its trophy room of skulls.
The story harkens back to the classic early-90s Wolverine storyline from "Marvel Comics Presents" (by Barry Windsor-Smith and Jim Novak), where Wolverine's time with the Weapon X program was first explored. Before breaking free at the end of the arc, he was forced to wear a special helmet that allowed scientists to control and brainwash him and train him as their own deadly weapon. Now, we've learned something new about the helmet used on Logan: It was derived from the Yautja's technology.
How the Predators tech inspired Wolverine's helmet
In "Predator vs. Wolverine" #3, Wolverine, whose face has been melted off his adamantium skull, is nearly taken to a different planet by a Predator. He manages to escape before becoming a permanent fixture in the alien's trophy room by tearing apart the ship he's trapped on. As a result, Wolverine dramatically freefalls back down to Earth, his crash capturing the attention of Professor Thornton, a key scientist responsible for the Weapon X program. Upon recovering Logan's body, the professor also finds a helmet belonging to a Predator. The story indicates that Thornton used the advanced alien tech to create Wolverine's mind-controlling helmet, showing the recovered piece of armor as well as Wolverine's Weapon X headgear with the caption, "Brushing up against one weapon helped him improve on another."
While it remains to be seen what parts of "Predator vs. Wolverine," if any, are canon to the Marvel Universe (writer Benjamin Percy has specifically mentioned the 616-universe by name in interviews, but the book is still under the "20th Century Fox" imprint), Wolverine's Weapon X helmet being inspired by a Yautja's costume would be an incredible and logical retcon. Not only would it explain how scientists managed to gain control of one of the deadliest heroes in existence, it would also explain his unnaturally strong killing prowess, as his time wearing the helmet helped to transform the future X-Man and Avenger into a Predator-like hunter, making him one of Marvel's most popular characters for decades.
Predator vs. Wolverine" #3 is now available at comic book stores and online retailers.