Wolverine's Most Traumatizing 'Costume' Was Inspired By An Infamous Movie Alien

Contains spoilers for "Predator vs. Wolverine" #3 (by Benjamin Percy, Ken Lashley, Hayden Sherman, Kei Zama, Juan Fernandez, Alex Guimaraes, and VC's Cory Petit)

Wolverine and the Yautja from the "Predator" franchise have a secret history that is currently being told for the first time in Marvel Comics' "Predator vs. Wolverine" miniseries. In the latest issue, one of Wolverine's most iconic looks is revealed to be connected to one of the most dangerous aliens in science fiction; apparently, his Weapon X helmet was inspired by Predator technology.

"Predator vs. Wolverine" tells the story of different deadly meetings between Logan and the Yautja throughout the course of the X-Man's life, from his present-day activity to his time in Japan training under the expert swordsman Muramasa to his fairly recent past as part of the Weapon X program. Now, a new story reveals Wolverine's adventures with Weapon X — the government facility that famously experimented on him and coated his bones in adamantium — actually had him come face-to-face with a Yautja who saw the clawed hero as a major trophy to be added to its trophy room of skulls.

The story harkens back to the classic early-90s Wolverine storyline from "Marvel Comics Presents" (by Barry Windsor-Smith and Jim Novak), where Wolverine's time with the Weapon X program was first explored. Before breaking free at the end of the arc, he was forced to wear a special helmet that allowed scientists to control and brainwash him and train him as their own deadly weapon. Now, we've learned something new about the helmet used on Logan: It was derived from the Yautja's technology.