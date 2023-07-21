How Did Wolverine Get His Powers - And How Did He Lose Them?

Wolverine has long been one of the world's most popular comic book heroes, appearing across all forms of media, including movies, video games, and comics. With Hugh Jackman bringing the iconic yellow suit to "Deadpool 3," it's as good of a time as ever to be a Wolverine fan, but many may not be familiar with the character's backstory.

The answer or how Wolverine got his powers is relatively simple. Logan was born with the mutant gene, giving him extraordinary abilities. At a young age, he developed beast-like abilities through the bone claws protruding from his knuckles, an extreme healing factor, and heightened senses. However, Wolverine's story is a bit more complicated than most mutants, as many know him for his metal claws, but those technically aren't part of his mutant gene.

As an adult, Wolverine became the test subject of a cruel experiment called Weapon X. Most notably, scientists coated his entire skeleton with adamantium as part of the experiments. This indestructible metal turned his bone claws into the familiar weapons everyone knows and has imitated at some point in their lives, sticking objects between each finger.