X-Men Biology: Wolverine's Bone Claws Explained

Of all the different mutants who make up Marvel Comics' X-Men, Wolverine is arguably the most popular. Known for his brutal fighting style, retractable metal claws, and absurd healing factor, Wolverine has established himself as not only one of the most beloved superheroes of all time but one of the most iconic characters in comic book history.

It's worth mentioning that Wolverine's powers and appearance have undergone some major overhauls since his debut back in 1974. Perhaps the most notable change to the character's powers is the retcon surrounding the foot-long claws that poke out just above his knuckles. In most modern appearances of the character (including the live-action version of Wolverine portrayed by Hugh Jackman), these claws are frequently presented as "bone claws" that are a part of his skeleton and a result of his mutant heritage.

Longtime comic book fans will know that these bone claws were actually introduced in the 1990s and that Wolverine's original claws had a much different origin. Here's everything you need to know about the history of Wolverine's claws and how they first changed from metal to bone.