Small Details You Missed In The Superman Trailer

Ever since it was first announced that James Gunn would tackle a Superman film of his own, fans have been waiting patiently to see what the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director would come up with. From the get-go, the first reveal of James Gunn's Superman in his costume had some fans complaining, with a few noting that the new suit looked bland or uninspired. With the release of the brand-new "Superman" teaser trailer, many fans are saying the same thing. But it's not all doom and gloom. In fact, if anything, the new "Superman" trailer is filled with loads of DC Comics-inspired material that aims to build a bigger DC Universe, one with Superman once again at the center.

Until "Superman" hits theaters next July, we won't know for sure how Gunn plans to reinterpret the material. However, from what we've seen so far, he's going back to the character's blockbuster roots. With a score that weaves in that iconic John Williams "Superman March" to some spectacular-looking shots of David Corenswet's Superman saving the citizens of Metropolis, there's a lot to look forward to. Whether you prefer Christopher Reeve's Superman or Henry Cavill's Man of Steel, we can only hope that Corenswet will embody the character as masterfully as his predecessors.

As we await the arrival of "Superman," there are plenty of small details worth picking through in this first trailer, so let's dive right in. Sure, you may have caught some of those other DC Comics heroes, but there are a few other Easter eggs that you probably missed.