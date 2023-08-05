How The Flash's Abysmal Run Was Saved From Total Box Office Failure

It's no secret that "The Flash" failed to resonate with fans, and many people probably expected the DCEU film to fade into oblivion once it was no longer welcome in theaters. While it may have suffered significant setbacks along the way and failed to meet expectations, the Scarlet Speedster's first live-action solo movie has earned an unexpected victory for Warner Bros. Discovery after surprisingly finding it difficult to gain traction while in theaters.

Between the controversies surrounding Ezra Miller, delays in release, and the death of the DCEU, "The Flash" had a lot of things working against its chances of success, and the dismal reception after its tumultuous journey from production to premiere probably would have led many to believe it had cemented the end of its run. However, according to a report from Indie Wire, the film managed to pick up speed since it was made available for digital download. The film worked its way up to take over the top spot of the charts on three major VOD platforms — Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu — the same week that Warner Bros. Discovery's surprise summer hit "Barbie" was also sitting on the box office throne.

Even though the Andy Mushietti-directed Barry Allen feature couldn't deliver on the cinema side of things and its worthwhile earnings on VOD most likely won't be enough to make the movie profitable, at least it made its presence known on people's screens and didn't leave Warner Bros. Discovery completely empty-handed. Although the studio may take it as a win, they may want to slow down on taking a victory lap when they hear how some fans feel about these results.