James Gunn's Superman Movie Costume & A New Villain, Revealed

James Gunn knows there's a lot riding on his new Superman movie, and he's doing a bang-up job building up hype for the film ahead of its theatrical release. On Threads, the filmmaker uploaded the first photo of David Corenswet in his full Man of Steel outfit while confirming the film's release date of July 11, 2025. Gunn followed it up by stating, "The above photo was taken on set by Jess Miglio and was entirely in-camera." With that in mind, before getting into what new villain might be in the background, let's take a gander at Corenswet's costume.

The costume's chest area looks burned, meaning Superman may have already battled a nefarious entity. The character's signature "S" emblem, which is on full display, clearly draws influence from the hero's "Kingdom Come" design, which was designed by iconic comic book artist Alex Ross. Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl in 2025's "Superman," already teased the design in an Instagram post, leading some fans to wonder if Superman will have a similar personality to that storyline. Finally, and perhaps most importantly for some fans, Gunn's Superman will indeed sport a pair of nifty red trunks.

The "S" design and red trunks alone are enough to differentiate the costume from the one worn by Henry Cavill in the previous cinematic iteration of the character, even if some fans have already confused Corenswet with Cavill. But the new threads aren't the only piece of information to glean from the image. A pink blast seems to be coming out of a giant sphere in the sky behind the Man of Steel, which could be Solaris, a sentient artificial sun that appeared in "All-Star Superman" by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely.