James Gunn's Superman Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

After weeks of online discourse concerning the color grading of "Wicked," which director Jon M. Chu has defended as an attempt to portray a more realistic Oz, social media has moved onto a new bugbear — the colors in the "Superman" trailer. Following the dark and drab color palette in Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," people now apparently have a problem with James Gunn's "Superman" being too brightly contrasted. You can't please everyone, especially when it comes to Superman.

On X (formerly Twitter), @LuckyDyse criticized the aesthetic: "['Superman'] looks like a fancy TV show. The bright colors are matched with bad contrast, the limited character interaction looks shallow and David Corenswet shows 0% Superman aura." These types of posts first materialized after Wednesday's initial teaser, showing off just a little bit of footage, including a shot of The Daily Planet reporters looking a bit drab to some. However, they kicked into another gear when the actual trailer dropped, ensuring many more long-winded debates about Superman in the weeks and months to come.

User @theeSNYDERVERSE posted, "This [color grade] is actually horrendous and is washing out the whole cast, going from ['Man of Steel'] to this." Perhaps that comment should be taken in consideration with the username. Anyone who liked the more muted colors of Snyder's films may be taken aback by greater colors here. There's no right or wrong answer, and the final product may justify such a palette. We'll only know when "Superman" finally comes out on July 11, 2025.