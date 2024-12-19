The Superman Trailer Character Everyone Can't Stop Talking About (It's Not Who You Think)

Not only does the "Superman" teaser trailer provide the first footage of the titular hero in action, but it also shows off a host of other DC characters set to feature in the comic book movie, including Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Mr. Terrific, Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Metamorpho. The appearance of many of these characters isn't exactly surprising, however, since the leaks of James Gunn's "Superman" movie almost made Twitter explode a few months ago.

No, the biggest MVP of the moment isn't the Man of Steel, nor one of the other recognizable characters. In fact, the standout star of the trailer shows up halfway through, as the Man of Steel lies on an icy terrain, bloody and beaten. All hope isn't gone, though. As he whistles for assistance, the snow rumbles in the distance before Krypto appears to save the day. Superman asks his Superdog to take him home, so the pooch grabs him by the cape and does just that.

For many fans, this moment was more than enough to convince them that James Gunn's "Superman" movie is the real deal. Redditors weighed in with their opinion, with one user writing, "I love that Superman's backup is just his loyal dog." All the upvotes show that everyone is in agreement here about the worthy inclusion of DC Comics' biggest super-pet in the story. Even the usually volatile X community united in praise for Krypto. One commentator drew a line in the sand, warning Gunn that "if anything happens to Krypto, I will be going John Wick on anyone."