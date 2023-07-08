The Ending Of Smallville Explained

It's been over a decade since "Smallville" ended its epic run on The WB-turned-CW, and there's no denying that the series still holds weight after all these years. What started as a teen drama with superpowers soon became a young adult science fiction series, only to fully commit to its superhero roots by the end. As Clark Kent (Tom Welling) grew, so did "Smallville," and it was all for the best. The actor who played Superman the longest — 218 episodes is a lot of hours as the Man of Steel — Welling is still considered one of the most memorable to ever don the "S."

No doubt, the "Smallville" series finale had a lot to live up to, and for the most part, it did. The long-anticipated return of Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor was genuinely exciting, since the Clark/Lex dynamic was an important pillar during the early years of "Smallville." That, combined with other returns, the resolution of character arcs, and Clark's last steps to becoming Superman, made this a superhero tale for the ages. With so much to revisit and explore, let's dive into the ending of "Smallville."