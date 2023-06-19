Every Cameo In The Flash Ranked Worst To Best

Contains spoilers for "The Flash"

While the character of The Flash has shown up in a few DC projects already — on the big and small screen — the Scarlet Speeder has, up to this point, never headlined his own feature film. Despite being "The Fastest Man Alive," the road to the big screen was a slow and difficult one, with many years stuck in development hell.

However, "The Flash" movie finally crossed the finish line in 2023, with director Andy Muschietti at the helm, and Ezra Miller starring as The Flash/Barry Allen. The time-hopping antics are very loosely based on the 2011 crossover comic event "Flashpoint," which culminated in consolidating the entire DC continuity into "The New 52" universe, and featured many cameos from alternate versions of classic DC Comics characters.

"The Flash" film is no different, both in creating an entirely new DC Cinematic Universe and with its bevy of surprising cameos from other versions of DC heroes. Read on as we rank every cameo in 2023's "The Flash" from worst to best.