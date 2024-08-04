Why We're Worried About Robert Downey Jr. Playing Victor Von Doom

Marvel Studios always saves some big surprises for their annual Comic-Con panel, but this year was especially colossal. After showing the audience at Hall H previews of upcoming films like "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts*," and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," Kevin Feige shocked fans with the biggest announcement the super world saw at Comic-Con, pertaining to the upcoming "Avengers" movies that will wrap up the Multiverse Saga.

Not only will Joe and Anthony Russo return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," but they're also bringing back one of the franchise's biggest stars: Robert Downey Jr. However, Downey likely won't be appearing as his iconic character of Tony Stark, as they've instead confirmed that he's been chosen to play the significant role of Victor von Doom, the purported villain of the Multiverse Saga.

The announcement has been received with a lot of emotions, from fans' overjoyed excitement, to the baffling confusion of MCU skeptics. Considering how big of a character Doctor Doom is in Marvel Comics, it's certainly a gamble from Marvel Studios to put all their chips into the nostalgia basket. Here's why we're concerned that this direction for the MCU may not work as well as Marvel will hope it does...