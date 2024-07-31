The Doctor Doom Theory That Perfectly Explains Why Robert Downey Jr Was Cast

Why is Robert Downey Jr. returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Tony Stark is given an emotional swansong in "Avengers: Endgame," and bringing him back risks ruining that perfect ending. Of course, Downey Jr. is set to play Victor von Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday," meaning that his Iron Man legacy should remain intact, right? Well, maybe not, as Doom and his Stark could be inextricably linked.

Since the casting news came to light, some people are speculating that Downey Jr. will reprise the role of Iron Man, but not in the way you think. Essentially, the "Doomsday" version of the tech whiz superhero will be Stark from another universe — one who used his scientific gifts for evil and became the villainous Doctor Doom instead of the noble Avenger we all know and love.

This isn't a far-fetched notion, as Robert Kirkman's "Marvel Team-Up" sees Stark become Doom because he has a beef with Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards. Similarly, Brian Michael Bendis' "Infamous Iron Man" involves Doom becoming Iron Man after Stark kicks the bucket. Both characters have a history of impersonating each other, and bringing this idea to the screen could make sense if handled correctly. At the same time, is it possible that Marvel is being naughty?