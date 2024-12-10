The Avengers: Doomsday Theory Could Perfectly Explain Chris Evans' Casting

In July 2024, Marvel fans were rocked by the announcement that Robert Downey Jr. — Iron Man himself — would be returning to the MCU in the role of Doctor Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday." Now, TheWrap has reported that Chris Evans has also joined the cast of the fifth "Avengers" installment, but there's no guarantee that he'll be playing the Captain America we know. Audiences were sad to see Steve Rogers' sendoff in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," and with the First Avenger now a senior citizen, it's unlikely that Earth-616's Cap will take back his shield from Sam Wilson. Instead, we might get another variant of Steve Rogers — and not a very nice one.

In 2016, comics readers who cracked open the first issue of "Captain America: Steve Rogers" were stunned to learn that the Star Spangled Man has become an agent of Hydra. It turns out that a variant of Cap from Earth-61311 with much darker sensibilities has taken the place of the iconic Avenger. In the "Secret Empire" storyline, this Steve ends up working with Hydra to take over both S.H.I.E.L.D. and the United States government, becoming known as the Hydra Supreme in the process. He's finally defeated when the real Steve Rogers returns thanks to the sentient Cosmic Cube known as Kobik.

If Evans does return as the Hydra Supreme, or any other villain for that matter, it's likely that he and Downey would team up once again. This time, though, they'd be squaring off against a version of the Avengers that's missing several of their founding members. Heroes like Spider-Man and the Winter Soldier would have difficult times fighting evildoers that share their friends' faces.