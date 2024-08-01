Jonathan Majors Responds To Doctor Doom Replacing Kang - But Not How You Think

Former Marvel star and once-expected franchise big bad Jonathan Majors gave his reaction to the property moving on without him following the announcement of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the fold, only this time as Doctor Doom. The actor — who had played He Who Remains and Victor Timely on "Loki" and Kang in "Ant-Man: Quantumania" — was dropped from Marvel Studios in December 2023 after being found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. Other studios also cut ties with Majors, even leaving completed projects to be sold and shelved.

TMZ spoke to Majors, who addressed the news of his character seemingly being replaced by Victor von Doom. "Yeah, heartbroken. Of course, I love him. I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked though." The actor was then asked about his thoughts on Downey's criminal history, as well as Ezra Miller, star of "The Flash," who has been arrested and faced criminal charges for disorderly conduct, harassment, and felony burglary. "I think it's fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love, and that Mr. Miller has gotten the same treatment, and that they're being allowed to work their art and be creative at that level. I didn't really get that."

