Every Upcoming Action Movie Sequel Releasing In 2025

One good action movie deserves another. Hollywood's been living by that principle for decades, as seen by the ceaseless exploits of James Bond or the various "Rambo" sequels that have hit cineplexes over the years. If a motion picture centered around kicks and bloodshed proves lucrative at the box office, there's a rigid formula at this point for how to best exploit it over multiple follow-ups. 2025's current slate of new theatrical releases promises to keep that trend going with flair. A slew of action movie sequels, big and small in scope, are set to open in theaters throughout the year. Some have already begun extensive marketing campaign efforts stoking pre-existing love for their predecessors among the general public.

These action movie sequels heading for multiplexes in 2025 are an eclectic bunch of titles. Some feature actors who are legends in this genre, while others are anchored by performers making splashy inaugural forays into headlining action films. Some sequels are following hot off the successes of their respective predecessors, while others have stewed behind the scenes for years before hitting theaters. Whatever informs the individual casts and release plans of these titles, they all reflect how Hollywood loves squeezing every possible dollar out of hit action movies. So, get your fists ready and prepare to watch your back, it's time to break down the biggest action movie sequels heading your way in 2025.