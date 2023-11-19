Mortal Kombat 2: Karl Urban Shows Off His Johnny Cage Transformation

Following moderate success at the box office, Warner Bros. Pictures is now in the process of producing a sequel to its 2021 film based on the Mortal Kombat video game franchise. In May, rumors began circulating that Karl Urban of "The Boys" fame would play Johnny Cage, a classic character from the video game series whose introduction in the upcoming sequel is teased at the first film's conclusion.

A release date for "Mortal Kombat 2" is still some time away and has yet to be announced. The dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, in fact, delayed filming, so it may well premiere later than Warner had originally intended. But progress is being made again, and in an Instagram post celebrating his return to set following a resolution between SAG-AFTRA and film studios, Urban shared a photo of himself alongside a few of his co-stars, providing fans with one of their first proper looks at his Johnny Cage transformation.

Whereas Urban sports dark hair and a beard in "The Boys" — the role from which most modern viewers are likely to know him — as Cage he has no beard and a blond hairdo. Instagram user elifnk996 took note of this change, commenting, "Is he blonde or am i homelanderblind?" Their description of his new look as akin to that of "The Boys" villain Homelander (Antony Starr) garnered more than 1,500 likes, suggesting there are plenty of fans of the Amazon superhero series similarly surprised by Urban's appearance.