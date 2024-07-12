Small Details You Missed In Captain America: Brave New World Trailer

The return of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) was coming up on super scoopers' radars recently, and now he's finally coming into land with the first fresh look at his next mission as Captain America. Following the events of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Captain America: Brave New World" sees the newly-appointed shield-slinger having his allegiances tested, courtesy of President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford). After an old friend seemingly turns on his country, Wilson is once again forced to spread his wings and seek out truth, and the flightpath leads him all the way back to the White House to face a brand new threat of monstrous proportions.

With elements of the trailer echoing the likes of "The Manchurian Candidate," "No Way Out," and, well, "The Incredible Hulk," there's plenty to pick apart. Just what has led an only recently redeemed war hero to turn on the President? Why are we seeing two sets of wings taking to the sky in an awesome aerial battle, and what has Sam done to turn the Hulk so mad he's seeing red in a final epic shot? Let's take off and see for ourselves, shall we?