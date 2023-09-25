The Creator's Gareth Edwards Debates AI, Evil And The Robo-Apocalypse - Exclusive Interview

Your last film, "Rogue One," was reportedly a tough experience in a lot of ways for you. What did you learn from that experience, and is there more creative control when you don't have to work with established IP?

Of course. You're not holding someone else's baby, and that's liberating, I guess, to some extent. The other thing that I spent so long on in between was trying to create a process in which to make a movie. The honest truth is, my first film was very low budget, and it was a very creative experience, and there was a lot of good that came out of that. Then, you go to a big budget movie, and essentially everything that was easy and hard, you swap around. Things that are easy become hard, and vice versa. I was looking for a way to make a film where you get all the positives of an independent small movie with all the positives of a giant blockbuster in terms of scope and scale, and having it in 3000 screens, et cetera. That's what I was trying hard to pull off.

It felt like we went about it in lots of different ways and tried to learn every little trick and pushed little things we did on "Rogue One" that worked. For instance, on "Rogue One," we went to the Maldives and shot all the beach stuff on Scarif. At the end of the movie, we went to a train station to shoot an imperial infrastructure moment, and also Wadi Rum in Jordan. When we went to real places, it worked really well, and I wanted to do a whole science fiction film like that. If you get the crew small enough, the amount of money it costs to move them anywhere in the world, it's less than building a set. Suddenly, it makes sense to a producer to let you go do that.

For every scene in ["The Creator"], I tried to find the best place in the world to shoot it. We went to eight different countries, shot in 80 locations in Thailand alone, traveled 10,000 miles ... If the world-building in the movie is any good, it's because we actually went to the world to build it. There's stuff that happens for free, that cost a fortune to recreate in a normal film, that was in front of us and it's like, let's capture all that.

The other thing we did differently was that we did all the design for the movie after we finished editing. Normally, that happens before you even start pre-production, and we saved it until the end so that we could have all these happy accidents, find these crazy locations. Then, once it was edited together, we did the designs based on the footage we had. Everything blended more seamlessly, and we embraced whatever we found and blended that into the design. Everyone's a winner in that capacity, because you get more realism. It looks better. It's cheaper. I hope if I get to do another film, I want to push that stuff even further.

"The Creator" arrives in theaters Friday, September 29.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

