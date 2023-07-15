Why Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible Stunts Keep Everyone On Set Holding Their Breath

Every "Mission: Impossible" movie has become a must-watch event, if for nothing else to see what insane stunt Tom Cruise did for real. The franchise has become synonymous with practicality and Cruise doing as much as he can on his own. It's made for some thrilling set pieces over the years, including one scene in "Dead Reckoning Part One" where the actor drives a motorcycle off a cliff before unveiling a parachute.

Naturally, there's a level of risk with each practical stunt, to the point where Cruise wanted to do the motorcycle stunt first for "Mission: Impossible 7," so if he were seriously injured or died, they wouldn't have to go through as many reshoots. For this reason, director Christopher McQuarrie told Collider everyone holds their breath when Cruise puts his life on the line for the film's sake.

For McQuarrie, it all comes down to not knowing every single factor going into a scene, "They all have their own risks, and it's not always what you perceive the risk to be. For example, with the A400 [in 'Rogue Nation'], the concern was less that Tom would fall off the plane than he would be hit by a rock on the runway or a bird when we were in mid-air. So there's all of these different factors and variables that you're constantly thinking about that could go wrong outside of all the variables that you've eliminated." While the outcomes so far have been thrilling to watch, seeing Cruise do them in real-time is understandably scary.