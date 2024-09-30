Why Megalopolis Bombed At The Box Office

Aside from Christopher Nolan, Jordan Peele, and James Cameron, how many directors can guarantee a hit on their name alone these days? Even Steven Spielberg isn't a sure thing after "West Side Story" and "The Fabelmans" bombed despite excellent reviews. Martin Scorsese has to rely on streaming services to get his movies made. Yet marketing for "Megalopolis" centered almost entirely around Francis Ford Coppola — a director once held in the same esteem as Spielberg and Scorsese but who hasn't had nearly the same success in his later career.

Coppola made his best films in the 1970s: His run of "The Godfather," "The Conversation," "The Godfather Part II," and "Apocalypse Now" remains the stuff of legend. His work in the '80s and '90s, however, was more inconsistent. For every solid hit like "Bram Stoker's Dracula," there's a disastrous release to match. In fact, "Megalopolis" isn't the first time he's put up his own money to fund an ambitious utopian tale on the big screen and got burned — the same thing happened with 1981's "One From the Heart," which also flopped at the box office.

His reputation took a hit and has never really recovered. As such, Coppola isn't frequently on the minds of younger casual moviegoers, and older moviegoers have good reason to approach his grand return to directing after 13 years away with some degree of skepticism. If "Megalopolis" was to have any chance of success, it would need to succeed on its own merits, and that hasn't happened.