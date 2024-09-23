Mortal Kombat 2 Rumors That Will Get You Hyped Beyond Belief

"Mortal Kombat" is a franchise that revolves around ... well, mortal combat. The 2021 movie embraces the concept and gleefully kills off classic characters like Kano (Josh Lawson), Goro (Angus Sampson), Mileena (Sisi Stringer), and Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), not to mention relatively less prominent fighters like Nitara (Mel Jarnson) and Kabal (Daniel Nelson and Damon Herriman). Key protagonist Hanzo "Scorpion" Hasashi (Hiroyuki Sanada) also dies — but this technically counts as an origin story since he's a demonic spectre in most of the games. With all this carnage, the rumor that "Mortal Kombat 2" will feature lots of death is hardly groundbreaking. However, rumors that stem from a test screening in May suggest that the specific people who will die in the sequel are nothing short of shocking.

If these whispers are correct, "Mortal Kombat 2" will continue the story of central protagonist Cole Young by ... killing him off within the first 20 minutes. Considering the amount of time the first movie took to establish Cole as an important champion and Scorpion's direct descendant, this would be a pretty wild move. It would also strongly support speculation that Scorpion himself will play a very small role in the film.

Another important character from the first movie who will reportedly meet his grisly demise in the sequel is Liu Kang (Ludi Lin). This would be another shock death, considering that he's arguably the most obvious protagonist apart from Cole — after all, Robin Shou's version of the character is the main hero of the 1995 live-action "Mortal Kombat." Another quite literal heavy-hitter on the death list is Jax Briggs (Mechad Brooks). At least some of these characters may be destined to perish at the hands of main antagonist Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford) — who, rather less shockingly, is also rumored to die.