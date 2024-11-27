Superheroes Who Died In 2024

"Superman & Lois" ended its powerful third season with the arrival of Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor, who creates his own version of the supervillain Doomsday in order to ensure that Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) stays dead and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) is punished for getting him thrown in prison. Season 4, which doubles as the final season after the CW canceled "Superman & Lois," opened with a continuation of the brawl between the Man of Steel and his monstrous opponent, and it ended about the same way it always does. Yes, Superman actually did die on his own show, and in the first episode back to boot.

The fallout of Superman's death — his heart ripped out by Doomsday, only to be delivered to Lex Luthor — has been hard to watch. As Lois and her sons mourned their husband and father, we couldn't help but wonder if this was really it. Although Clark Kent was still appearing in flashbacks during the first few episodes of the season, it seemed as if the Man of Steel was truly gone after all. But after Lois' father, General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh), heroically sacrificed himself by giving his heart to save Superman, Kal-El was restored to life in his Fortress of Solitude.

Of course, even though Superman is resurrected, he's not the same. Now that he has a human heart, he has real limitations that he's never experienced before. He's even begun to age normally. However this plays out for the rest of "Superman & Lois," we're glad that at least one of the deaths on this list was reversed.