Kevin Conroy's Final Lines As Batman Are Even More Heartbreaking After His Death
For many, Kevin Conroy was Batman. His iconic voice for the character, which rose to prominence during "Batman: The Animated Series" and appeared in several other projects, will forever be associated with the Caped Crusader. Conroy's death in 2022 devastated fans, but a few superhero-related titles he lent his voice to were still in the works when he passed. X (formerly Twitter) had a lot to say when it was believed Conroy's final Batman role would be in "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," but we now know his actual final role comes in the animated film "Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three." And it's far more fitting.
Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman.
"I care Joker. About Gotham, about Justice, And if it has to end at least I go out like this... being Batman" pic.twitter.com/IrGzcsrV14
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 16, 2024
The movie was released on July 16 and features versions of superheroes from different realities, including one straight out of "Batman: The Animated Series." Batman recreates the iconic intro as lightning illuminates him standing on a rooftop. Joker (Mark Hamill) then gets into a brawl with the Dark Knight as reality falls apart around them. It's here Batman declares, "I care Joker. About Gotham, about justice. And if it has to end at least I go out like this ... being Batman."
It's a beautiful tribute to a man many consider to be the definitive Batman. Conroy may have left us, but at least he went out like this ... being Batman.
People online loved hearing Kevin Conroy as Batman one last time
While Kevin Conroy had an extensive acting career, Batman would define his legacy. He voiced the character in numerous other animated projects, like "Batman Beyond," "Justice League Unlimited," and "Static Shock," as well as video games like "Batman: Arkham Asylum." Even those credits barely scratch the surface of all he accomplished with the hero. Conroy even played a live-action version of the character on the Arrowverse's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" storyline, so this animated trilogy of films is a fitting way to see him off, and fans are getting emotional over the performance.
X is filled with posts from people appreciating how we got to hear Conroy as Batman one last time, like @Haydenbarton_39: "Notice how even in the face of Armageddon he doesn't cower? Within seconds of realizing they will be gone he isn't afraid and he's proud of what he's done." The scene directly harkening back to "Batman: The Animated Series" made the moment even better, with @DynamoSuperX writing, "The fact this starts and ends with the [Batman Animated Series] universe is perfect."
Other actors have voiced Batman before, including Jensen Ackles elsewhere in "Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three" and Hamish Linklater in the forthcoming "Batman: Caped Crusader." But Conroy truly did something special with the character, and his final scene is heartbreaking for another reason. This probably marks Mark Hamill's last time voicing Joker, as he doubts he'll play the character opposite anyone other than Conroy.