Kevin Conroy's Final Lines As Batman Are Even More Heartbreaking After His Death

For many, Kevin Conroy was Batman. His iconic voice for the character, which rose to prominence during "Batman: The Animated Series" and appeared in several other projects, will forever be associated with the Caped Crusader. Conroy's death in 2022 devastated fans, but a few superhero-related titles he lent his voice to were still in the works when he passed. X (formerly Twitter) had a lot to say when it was believed Conroy's final Batman role would be in "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," but we now know his actual final role comes in the animated film "Crisis on Infinite Earths — Part Three." And it's far more fitting.

Kevin Conroy's final performance as Batman. "I care Joker. About Gotham, about Justice, And if it has to end at least I go out like this... being Batman" pic.twitter.com/IrGzcsrV14 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 16, 2024

The movie was released on July 16 and features versions of superheroes from different realities, including one straight out of "Batman: The Animated Series." Batman recreates the iconic intro as lightning illuminates him standing on a rooftop. Joker (Mark Hamill) then gets into a brawl with the Dark Knight as reality falls apart around them. It's here Batman declares, "I care Joker. About Gotham, about justice. And if it has to end at least I go out like this ... being Batman."

It's a beautiful tribute to a man many consider to be the definitive Batman. Conroy may have left us, but at least he went out like this ... being Batman.