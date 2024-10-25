Yes, Venom 3 Has Post Credits Scenes - But Are They Worth The Wait?

The mid-credits scene sees Knull giving this ominous message: "Planets will be mine! The King in Black is awake! I will kill your world! Everyone will burn, and you will WATCH!" It's only at the very end of that statement that we finally get a look at Knull's face, as he looks down for the preceding film. The mid-credits scene establishes how Knull is going to be a greater threat moving forward, as hinted at by director Kelly Marcel, who told IGN, "We know full well how important Knull is to the fans, so just as we laid a foundation for Venom, we hope we are doing the same for Knull. The King in Black is way too powerful for 'one and done.'"

Knull still needs a codex to get out of his prison, which we assume was destroyed when Venom sacrificed himself. But Knull's likely going to get out eventually and cause trouble for the Multiverse. Hopefully, future Knull appearances do the character justice, because he was pretty much wasted here.

Knull's relegated to sitting in all his scenes while spouting off a bunch of spooky nonsense. His xenophage is the more imminent threat, so Knull essentially takes on Thanos' role from "Guardians of the Galaxy," where we know he's the bigger bad guy, but that won't come into play until much later. Knull is honestly the kind of overpowered threat who would feel more at home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe anyway. For now, he feels like a promise of something better coming down the line rather than adding all that much to "Venom: The Last Dance."