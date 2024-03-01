A Justice League Sequel Is The Last Ride For Kevin Conroy's Batman & Mark Hamill's Joker

In live-action and animation alike, DC fans have seen Batman and his greatest enemy, the Joker, battle with the fate of Gotham City hanging in the balance. While everyone has their favorite actor behind each character when it comes to perfect Batman and Joker actor pairings, one undeniably stands tall among the rest: Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill. Conroy's Dark Knight and Hamill's Clown Prince of Crime have clashed countless times over the years, with their earliest confrontations taking place throughout the widely beloved "Batman: The Animated Series."

Sadly, in 2022, Conroy passed away at age 66 due to intestinal cancer. Thus, it was fair to assume that his DC tenure opposite Hamill had come to an end. However, it has now come to light that the two will appear in one last animated DC production together, as Conroy recorded his lines before his death. It was previously revealed that Conroy will voice Batman in the film "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3," and according to IGN's sources, Hamill will feature alongside him as the Joker.

With the release of "Justice League: Crisis on Infinity Earths – Part 3," fans will see the final pairing of Conroy and Hamill. Unfortunately, the "Star Wars" actor has also cast doubt on his future voicing the Joker for a heartbreaking reason.