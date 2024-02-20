The Real Reason The CW Canceled Superman & Lois Is Not What You Might Think
"Superman & Lois" is a final gasp of sorts for The CW era where superhero adaptations reigned supreme. It's the final one standing after "Arrow," "The Flash," and other series in the genre have already gone off the air. "Superman & Lois" Season 4 will round things out, and the reason for that comes down to a new Man of Steel entering the picture.
Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW, spoke with TheWrap about the network's upcoming line-up. That includes a discussion of which incumbent shows were doing well enough to come back for more episodes, with "Superman & Lois" Season 3 performing solidly in terms of viewership. However, there were greater forces out there that were even more dangerous for Tyler Hoechlin's Superman than Doomsday. Schwartz revealed the decision to cancel "Superman & Lois" with Season 4 came down from Warner Bros., as he stated, "They don't want a competing 'Superman' product in the marketplace."
This is in reference to "Superman: Legacy," directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as the titular superhero. It seems there's only room in this town for one Clark Kent even though "Smallville" was still airing episodes when "Superman Returns" came out in 2006. It signals a shift toward wanting a singular, cohesive vision for DC adaptations, both on the small and big screen.
Brad Schwartz hyped up the final season of Superman & Lois
"Superman & Lois" fans may be disappointed the CW series is ending after its next season, but there are some silver linings to take away. For starters, the team behind the superhero series has known for some time these final episodes are the end of the road. That means they should have a chance to try to wrap up all of the storylines and character arcs to make for a satisfying conclusion. And Brad Schwartz is confident viewers will be happy with what they see in those last 10 episodes.
Schwartz also spoke with TV Line about the final season, and he's setting the bar high. "I am not kidding, this season is going to be one of the best shows on TV," he claimed. "I watched the first episode last night, and it's gonna make you cry. It's amazing." Schwartz may have already seen the first episode of Season 4, but it could take some time for it to reach everyone else's screen. Lois Lane actor Elizabeth Tulloch posted some behind-the-scenes photos of the new season, indicating production began in January. With the rest of filming and post-production, Schwartz mentioned how "it could be ready for summer." He then concluded with this caveat: "We feel like it would be wasted in the summer. So let's put it in the fall where we can sell it in the Upfront [and] really, really talk about it."
Either way, "Superman & Lois" ends at some point later this year. It'll close out just in time to get audiences ready for a new Clark Kent when "Superman: Legacy" debuts on July 11, 2025.