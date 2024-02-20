The Real Reason The CW Canceled Superman & Lois Is Not What You Might Think

"Superman & Lois" is a final gasp of sorts for The CW era where superhero adaptations reigned supreme. It's the final one standing after "Arrow," "The Flash," and other series in the genre have already gone off the air. "Superman & Lois" Season 4 will round things out, and the reason for that comes down to a new Man of Steel entering the picture.

Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW, spoke with TheWrap about the network's upcoming line-up. That includes a discussion of which incumbent shows were doing well enough to come back for more episodes, with "Superman & Lois" Season 3 performing solidly in terms of viewership. However, there were greater forces out there that were even more dangerous for Tyler Hoechlin's Superman than Doomsday. Schwartz revealed the decision to cancel "Superman & Lois" with Season 4 came down from Warner Bros., as he stated, "They don't want a competing 'Superman' product in the marketplace."

This is in reference to "Superman: Legacy," directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet as the titular superhero. It seems there's only room in this town for one Clark Kent even though "Smallville" was still airing episodes when "Superman Returns" came out in 2006. It signals a shift toward wanting a singular, cohesive vision for DC adaptations, both on the small and big screen.