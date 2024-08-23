The Reason Deadpool & Wolverine's Credits Don't List Ryan Reynolds As Nicepool

Nicepool ranks among the best variants in "Deadpool" and Wolverine." Well, he's certainly the most polite version of the Merc with a Mouth's multiversal aliases, as evidenced by his love of dogs, wholesome man bun, and willingness to loan out his vehicle. However, the actor who portrays Nicepool, "Gordon Reynolds," is anything but nice — he's Ryan Reynolds' rude and obnoxious twin sibling, and the pair don't see eye to eye.

Okay, that's all a bunch of lies; Ryan Reynolds doesn't have a twin brother (that we're aware of). Like most things pertaining to "Deadpool & Wolverine," Gordon is a meta-joke, and a deep-cut one at that. It all started in 2017 when Gordon interviewed Ryan for GQ, berating his faux-sibling throughout the entire conversation, much to the delight of fans. Crediting Reynolds' fake evil twin as the nicest character in "Deadpool & Wolverine" is one of the more ironic elements of the Marvel blockbuster, and that's saying something.

The joke is one of the many small details you might have missed while watching "Deadpool and Wolverine," but it's a testament to the film's dedication to breaking the fourth wall for laughs. However, people who don't keep up with all of Reynolds' unorthodox promotional stunts might be unaware of the context behind his fictional twin, so let's dig into the pair's history.