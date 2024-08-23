The Reason Deadpool & Wolverine's Credits Don't List Ryan Reynolds As Nicepool
Nicepool ranks among the best variants in "Deadpool" and Wolverine." Well, he's certainly the most polite version of the Merc with a Mouth's multiversal aliases, as evidenced by his love of dogs, wholesome man bun, and willingness to loan out his vehicle. However, the actor who portrays Nicepool, "Gordon Reynolds," is anything but nice — he's Ryan Reynolds' rude and obnoxious twin sibling, and the pair don't see eye to eye.
Okay, that's all a bunch of lies; Ryan Reynolds doesn't have a twin brother (that we're aware of). Like most things pertaining to "Deadpool & Wolverine," Gordon is a meta-joke, and a deep-cut one at that. It all started in 2017 when Gordon interviewed Ryan for GQ, berating his faux-sibling throughout the entire conversation, much to the delight of fans. Crediting Reynolds' fake evil twin as the nicest character in "Deadpool & Wolverine" is one of the more ironic elements of the Marvel blockbuster, and that's saying something.
The joke is one of the many small details you might have missed while watching "Deadpool and Wolverine," but it's a testament to the film's dedication to breaking the fourth wall for laughs. However, people who don't keep up with all of Reynolds' unorthodox promotional stunts might be unaware of the context behind his fictional twin, so let's dig into the pair's history.
Gordon Reynolds is mean to his brother
At first glance, Gordon Reynolds seems like the type of wholesome fella who was born to play a character like Nicepool. The aforementioned GQ interview opens on a cozy note, with Gordon smoking a pipe and smiling. However, something seems off as soon as Ryan Reynolds nervously asks him how he's doing — and the conversation only gets worse from there.
Gordon begins by calling Ryan the C-word before essentially accusing his brother of being a bad actor, comparing his biggest hit to one of his worst career flops. "Do you consider 'Deadpool' the 'Green Lantern' of good movies?" he asks while Ryan just stares at him, visibly unimpressed. Gordon doubles down on the insults by insinuating that Ryan's wife, Blake Lively, should dump the "Deadpool" star for his less-than-nice twin.
Later on, while commenting on Ryan winning GQ's Man of the Year award, Gordon sarcastically admits that his brother deserves it more than anyone. The camera then shifts to show Jake Gyllenhaal, who's in the background holding a boom mic, visibly disappointed that he was passed over for the award. The conversation concludes with Gordon accusing Ryan of being an absentee father who feasts on morally questionable meats, but Ryan isn't willing to admit to any wrongdoing. However, fans got a kick out of the conversation, which is probably why the Gordon Reynolds reference was included in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Ryan Reynolds fans' comment on his fake twin
Gordon Reynolds might have been cast as Nicepool in "Deadpool & Wolverine," but some fans believe that his personality is more reminiscent of the Merc with a Mouth, as they're both insulting, obnoxious, and mischievous. As YouTuber @survivorgun2283 commented under the interview, "[The GQ interview is] more like Ryan Reynolds being interviewed by Wade Wilson."
Elsewhere, some fans, including Reddit user @PhantonYouth13, noted that canonizing Gordon in the Ryan Reynolds Cinematic Universe raises some questions about the actor's overall career. "If Nicepool was played by Gordon Reynolds per the credits, then in his universe, The Proposal stars Gordon Reynolds, right? Are there two Nicepool movies in his universe? I'm intrigued! What does Gordon Reynolds's filmography look like?" This is a reference to Nicepool breaking the fourth wall in "Deadpool & Wolverine" to talk about "The Proposal" in response to a joke the Merc with a Mouth makes about "Van Wilder." Talk about mental gymnastics, right?
Needless to say, Gordon Reynolds' inclusion in the film's acting credits is one of the many things about "Deadpool & Wolverine" that really doesn't make any sense unless you're aware of the GQ skit. That said, it will be interesting to see if the evil twin is credited in more cinematic roles down the line, as it could lead to people believing that Reynolds really does have an identical sibling.