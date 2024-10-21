The 14 Best AI-Generated Fake Movie Trailers, Ranked

One of the most creative and fun uses of AI when it comes to making fake movie trailers involves reimagining the cast, and it's especially entertaining when the time period of the film is also changed. YouTuber @stryderHD did just that when they created a rather ingenious AI trailer for a "Justice League" movie if it was made in the 1980s.

Many of the biggest stars of the day are present in AI form: Harrison Ford plays Batman, John Travolta is Superman, Mia Sara is Wonder Woman, Tom Cruise is the Flash, Mel Gibson is Green Lantern, Kevin Costner is Green Arrow, and the list goes on to include Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Hasselhoff, and many more. Perhaps the standout is Willem Dafoe as the Joker — he looks incredible as the Clown Prince of Crime.

While the trailer doesn't show much of what this 1980s DC flick would actually be about, it's still gripping in that you can't wait to see who pops up next. The dramatic music makes the reveals even more exciting. It is beautifully made and gives the viewer something to think about.