AI Creates An X-Men Movie Trailer Set In The 1950s & It Looks Amazing

For those who know their mutant history, 1963 will be an important year, given that it marks the birth of Marvel's super-powered team of heroes, the "X-Men." One fan is AI enthusiast Schrödinger's Film Club, who turned the dial back even further in a whimsical "What If...?" scenario that posits what it would have looked like if "X-Men" arrived a decade earlier. The answer appears to be three types of Wolverines and a Cyclops with eyewear that makes him look like he's part of Biff Tannen's gang from "Back to the Future."

Accompanied by a classic British voiceover to make it even more authentic, the 1950s Super Panavision 70 version of "X-Men" has all the signature ingredients for Charles Xavier's team of gifted heroes. Besides the bald-headed telepath himself appearing in an iteration that is more stern than we've ever seen him, there's also some wild takes on the team members as well. For one, Cyclops (who looks a lot like "Eternals'" Richard Madden) has what might very well be a pair of 3D glasses to keep his optic blast at bay, in addition to the team's classic colors inverted for his outfit. However, in the now regular issue of AI alterations, characters appear to be presented as more than one individual, specifically Cyclops' teammate and rival, Wolverine. The interesting thing with this version of Logan, though, is that at one point he looks like the co-star of a fan-favorite pick for the metal-laced legend.