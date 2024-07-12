AI Creates An X-Men Movie Trailer Set In The 1950s & It Looks Amazing
For those who know their mutant history, 1963 will be an important year, given that it marks the birth of Marvel's super-powered team of heroes, the "X-Men." One fan is AI enthusiast Schrödinger's Film Club, who turned the dial back even further in a whimsical "What If...?" scenario that posits what it would have looked like if "X-Men" arrived a decade earlier. The answer appears to be three types of Wolverines and a Cyclops with eyewear that makes him look like he's part of Biff Tannen's gang from "Back to the Future."
Accompanied by a classic British voiceover to make it even more authentic, the 1950s Super Panavision 70 version of "X-Men" has all the signature ingredients for Charles Xavier's team of gifted heroes. Besides the bald-headed telepath himself appearing in an iteration that is more stern than we've ever seen him, there's also some wild takes on the team members as well. For one, Cyclops (who looks a lot like "Eternals'" Richard Madden) has what might very well be a pair of 3D glasses to keep his optic blast at bay, in addition to the team's classic colors inverted for his outfit. However, in the now regular issue of AI alterations, characters appear to be presented as more than one individual, specifically Cyclops' teammate and rival, Wolverine. The interesting thing with this version of Logan, though, is that at one point he looks like the co-star of a fan-favorite pick for the metal-laced legend.
Jamie Bell might look the part but he's rooting for Taron Egerton's Wolverine
Besideds Storm, Beast, and Colossus, there's a lot of focus on the living lethal weapon, Wolverine. What's interesting is that there's a brief moment where he shares an uncanny resemblance to former "Fantastic Four" team member, Jamie Bell. Coincidentally, besides starring in what is one of the worst superhero movies ever made, he later joined the top pick for the next Wolverine, Taron Egerton, in the Elton John biopic "Rocketman."
After rumors began to circulate of Egerton being the MCU's Wolverine, Bell chimed in with his own thoughts. In a 2019 interview with Variety, when asked if he thought Egerton would make a good Logan, he joked, "Why not? I mean, he can play Elton John, why not? It's a natural next step, isn't it ... I'm sure he would love to, Taron's great. Here's the thing, working with Taron, I'm not entirely sure what he can't do. So I'm sure he could probably do that. Another string to his bow, as it were."
As it stands, Egerton might still be a favorite, but Bell could just as easily be a surprise pick to join the Weapon X program. Following his turn as The Thing (a role that's now set to be taken by "The Bear's" Ebon Moss-Bachrach), playing Wolverine could make (claws crossed) a comic book movie comeback for the ages.