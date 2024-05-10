AI Creates A 1950s Robocop Movie Trailer & It Is Genuinely Incredible

The future of law enforcement is presented as a product of the past in another fake trailer from AI enthusiast Abandoned Films. Paul Verhoeven's "Robocop," was the sci-fi film that's the most representative of the 1980s, but here it's funneled through the golden era of the 1950s, and things are looking a little worse for wear. In a video that matches the chaotic landscape of Detroit in the sci-fi action entry but crams it full of Cadillacs and people running backward, Robocop himself appears like the most heroic kitchen appliance you've ever seen and maybe even more intimidating than the original.

This version of Alex Murphy aka Robocop — who was originally played by Peter Weller – looks pretty dead around the eyes before the big transformation, though that's something we've come to expect with these artificial intelligence previews. After that, Robocop's signature style of the titular hero is far more retrofit. Shinier and almost slimmer than the version we know and love, the only thing that might match the original design is the unmistakable headgear that Robocop is synonymous with. The helmet might be a little larger than the original, but that signature strip for the visor is there, and that's frankly all that matters. It's the cast that this trailer has conjured up that is a bit alarming.