AI Creates A Live-Action Simpsons Trailer Set In The 1950s & It's Super Creepy

Springfield's finest have been given a trip through a time machine and fed through an AI converter along the way, courtesy of a creepy bit of work from demonflyingfox on YouTube. This is the AI enthusiast responsible for making "Star Wars" into a Japanese gangster movie, and they have now dropped a 1950s live-action version of "The Simpsons." While it might evoke memories of classic sitcoms like "I Dream of Jeannie" or "Bewitched," there's something awfully "Fallout"-y about these versions of Homer, Marge, and Mr. Burns that look like they've been inhaling the fumes of the nuclear power plant way more than they should.

The voiceover adds an extra touch to the specially made snippet, which goes through some of the show's most iconic characters who live beyond the Simpsons household. "Welcome to Springfield," it says, "where the jokes are as abundant as the donuts and the residents are as quirky as they come." You're not wrong, robotic narrator man.

The not-so-live-action versions of the television's most famous family are on point, but it's getting the first glimpse of Mr. Burns where things get unsettling. Looking like a mix between Carel Struycken from "The Addams Family" and "Doctor Sleep" and Vincent Price in his later years, this hook-nosed Monty Burns is the stuff of nightmares. At least some friendlier faces can be found elsewhere, even if they aren't real.