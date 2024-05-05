AI Creates A Live-Action Simpsons Trailer Set In The 1950s & It's Super Creepy
Springfield's finest have been given a trip through a time machine and fed through an AI converter along the way, courtesy of a creepy bit of work from demonflyingfox on YouTube. This is the AI enthusiast responsible for making "Star Wars" into a Japanese gangster movie, and they have now dropped a 1950s live-action version of "The Simpsons." While it might evoke memories of classic sitcoms like "I Dream of Jeannie" or "Bewitched," there's something awfully "Fallout"-y about these versions of Homer, Marge, and Mr. Burns that look like they've been inhaling the fumes of the nuclear power plant way more than they should.
The voiceover adds an extra touch to the specially made snippet, which goes through some of the show's most iconic characters who live beyond the Simpsons household. "Welcome to Springfield," it says, "where the jokes are as abundant as the donuts and the residents are as quirky as they come." You're not wrong, robotic narrator man.
The not-so-live-action versions of the television's most famous family are on point, but it's getting the first glimpse of Mr. Burns where things get unsettling. Looking like a mix between Carel Struycken from "The Addams Family" and "Doctor Sleep" and Vincent Price in his later years, this hook-nosed Monty Burns is the stuff of nightmares. At least some friendlier faces can be found elsewhere, even if they aren't real.
The AI Flanders and Sideshow Bob are frighteningly perfect
Compared to when "The Simpsons" was turned into a grotesque live-action sci-fi movie, this version might be the more eerily off-kilter AI iteration. Bartender Moe and boozed-up regular Barney Gumble look shockingly accurate but slightly more approachable than some of the other characters on the show. The same goes for Ned Flanders, who looks just as annoyingly wholesome as he is on the show, even if he's suffering from a symptom of many AI characters and doesn't know what to do with his hands. Then there's Millhouse, of course, who, if anyone knows their classic '90s shows, has a vague similarity to John Saviano from "The Wonder Years."
However, perhaps two of the most unsettling additions to this artificially rounded-up roster are Krusty the Clown and Sideshow Bob. The former looks better suited to the world of Joaquin Phoenix's "Joker" than anything, and Bob is on brand brandishing a knife fresh off the rack. For now, we'll stick to our regular, totally normal, three-fingered animated versions, thanks. Sure, there might be some questionable things we ignore in "The Simpsons," but they're still better than this horrible bunch, right?