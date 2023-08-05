The Wes Anderson Lord Of The Rings Trailer & Cast Are Too Good To Be True

The ongoing AI evolution took a big leap forward in 2023. New tools like ChatGPT and generative AI have had a huge impact on productivity — and helped spark industry-wide strikes, to boot. However, entertainment buffs have also found a uniquely useless (and endlessly entertaining) application of the cutting-edge technology: creating fan-inspired, AI-made trailers that depict their own version of cinematic stories and events.

Curious Refuge is one of these AI-driven inspirational outlets. The storytelling site recently created a unique mashup of iconic cinematic elements in the form of a Wes Anderson iteration of a Middle-earth tale. The fictional (literally) film in question is titled "The Whimsical Fellowship: A Lord of the Rings Story." Its AI-generated trailer was posted on YouTube on May 9 and has received millions of views since — with good reason, too. It depicts a fantastical portrayal of Middle-earth that is dripping with the director's fantastical, child-like slow-motion style.

The less-than-two-minute experience spans the gamut from quaint to epic — all within the clear confines of Anderson's whimsical style. It's also laced with self-awareness and subtle humor, from Frodo listing the need for a second breakfast as a prerequisite for the journey to the narrator saying at different times that the movie is coming out both in the winter and the summer. The light-hearted clip is everything you would expect in an Anderson film set in Tolkien's world, from the visuals and pacing to the too-clever-by-half casting. Let's take a closer look, shall we?