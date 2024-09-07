AI Creates A Redneck Star Wars Movie - And It Puts The 'Jed' In Jedi
Well, boy howdy -– the Force sure is strong with this one. As AI enthusiasts continue to tinker with reality resulting in characters that don't know how to be human, @demonflyingfox has dropped a brand new take on "Star Wars" that comes with a fresh jar of moonshine with an earworm in it. After giving us a real-life "BoJack Horseman" and "The Simpsons" in the 1950s, their new video titled "Return of the Redneck," posits what George Lucas' iconic, irreplaceable, and unmatched sci-fi series would look like if it took place in the Deep South. From here, lots of wild details click into place that shouldn't work, but really kind of do. Everyone wears a trucker hat, Yoda lives out on the bayou, and Han Solo drives what looks like a silver coupe while rocking a Patrick Swayze-like mullet.
As far as AI videos go, "Return of the Redneck" certainly looks far more solid than some others that are splashed over the internet. Okay, so there might still be absolutely no life behind the eyes of some characters who change their size and stature regularly throughout, but you can't deny that seeing Vader as a heavily bearded dude sitting outside a trailer makes for an interesting take on the galaxy far, far away. A lot of the viewers of the video are also in agreement and incredibly, are up for seeing more of what this backwater universe has to offer.
Fans think Return of the Redneck is better than recent Star Wars
Given just how vocal "Star Wars" fans are (especially just recently following the cancellation of "The Acolyte"), many have chimed in on "Return of the Redneck," praising the video for looking better than some of the franchise's latest efforts. @Stevelenox152 said, "Oh boy if they made a full length movie of this I'd definitely go see it as it's better than what Disney is pumping out," while @ragoonsgg589 commented, "Disney don't know what they're doing. I'd watch this so hard."
Others were quick to pick out the highlights of @demonflyingfox's recent upload and singled out its version of the franchise's most iconic villain. "I died at the fact that Vader is just Bubba Jim wearing a Halloween mask," said @smithsonian2464. Meanwhile, @GordonFreechmen remarked, "Vader's beard spilling out the bottom of his mask completely killed me."
Clearly, if the "Star Wars" universe does ever end up running out of ideas, throwing Lord Vader in with gators and a trunk full of vests might just be the way to go.