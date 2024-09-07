AI Creates A Redneck Star Wars Movie - And It Puts The 'Jed' In Jedi

Well, boy howdy -– the Force sure is strong with this one. As AI enthusiasts continue to tinker with reality resulting in characters that don't know how to be human, @demonflyingfox has dropped a brand new take on "Star Wars" that comes with a fresh jar of moonshine with an earworm in it. After giving us a real-life "BoJack Horseman" and "The Simpsons" in the 1950s, their new video titled "Return of the Redneck," posits what George Lucas' iconic, irreplaceable, and unmatched sci-fi series would look like if it took place in the Deep South. From here, lots of wild details click into place that shouldn't work, but really kind of do. Everyone wears a trucker hat, Yoda lives out on the bayou, and Han Solo drives what looks like a silver coupe while rocking a Patrick Swayze-like mullet.

As far as AI videos go, "Return of the Redneck" certainly looks far more solid than some others that are splashed over the internet. Okay, so there might still be absolutely no life behind the eyes of some characters who change their size and stature regularly throughout, but you can't deny that seeing Vader as a heavily bearded dude sitting outside a trailer makes for an interesting take on the galaxy far, far away. A lot of the viewers of the video are also in agreement and incredibly, are up for seeing more of what this backwater universe has to offer.