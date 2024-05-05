AI Created An '80s Justice League Movie Trailer & Cast That Are Absolutely Perfect

The fan trailer is very detailed, teasing key locations like Metropolis, the Batcave, and Themyscira. Unfortunately, it doesn't feature any plot points and it's unclear if this concept would serve as a Justice League origin story or if the team is already operating. Regardless, it's a breathtaking "what if" scenario that has us thinking how great this flick would be. For example, Tom Cruise — Hollywood's last great action star — is seen as the Flash, which is an amazing choice.

An interesting component of this fan trailer is how it recasts former DC-supporting players into iconic superheroes. Kevin Costner, who plays Jonathan Kent in "Man of Steel," is seen as the Green Arrow. Similarly, Diane Lane, who stars as Martha Kent in the DCEU, is aptly cast as Supergirl. Morgan Freeman, famous for appearing as Lucius Fox in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, gets the chance to play Martian Manhunter in what would be a meaty role.

The villains are also getting some love in this "Justice League" AI trailer, as fan-favorite Willem Dafoe is cast as the Clown Prince of Crime. The actor has long been fan cast as the villain, with Dafoe pitching himself to star in "Joker 2." Another casting that can't be ignored is the late Christopher Lee taking on the mantle of General Zod, which would arguably be the best performance in this hypothetical flick.