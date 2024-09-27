8 Good 'Sword And Board' Movies To Watch After Lord Of The Rings

There are few truly epic, swashbuckling, high-fantasy films as highly acclaimed as Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. That classic adventure brought fantasy adaptations into the mainstream while simultaneously introducing audiences to incredibly long theatrical runtimes. The "Return of the King" even won every Academy Award it was nominated for. Taken together, the experience was a complete and enduring win for fantasy fans everywhere, and they have continued to dominate the genre in the decades since they were released.

So, where do you go from there? Where can you find another fun-loving experience once Sam gets back to Bag End, the camera fades, and the endless credits start to roll? (Seriously, those films must have the name of every single person in New Zealand in them.)

If you're itching to keep the good times rolling, here are some of the best sword and board movie recommendations to consider next in your lineup. Some of these stick to the Middle-earth theme. Others are similar fantasy recommendations. Still others channel that fantasy epic feel in real-world settings. A few are on the grittier side, but really, we're going to hone in on fun, lighthearted, epic romance concepts with most of these. We'll also avoid television series like "The Rings of Power" or "Game of Thrones" and stay focused on the three-act movie format. Ready? Let's do this thing.