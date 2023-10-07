Every Lord Of The Ring And Hobbit Movie Ranked

The multi-generational appeal of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth consistently attracts writers and artists. Multiple adaptation attempts in Hollywood have taken place ever since the author sold the film and merchandising rights to "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" back in 1969 for a mere $250,000. Since then, we've gotten television shows, radio programs, games, toys, and of course, multiple movies all set in Middle-earth.

The last item primarily consists of a pair of monumental trilogies helmed by Peter Jackson, but they aren't alone. There have been other mainstream animated adaptations as well as multiple international one-off events (including a pair of bizarre outings adapted for Finnish and Russian audiences). That doesn't even take into account the various fan films out there, along with Amazon Studios' "The Rings of Power" streaming series, Warner Bros.' upcoming "The War of the Rohirrim" anime feature, or the studio's string of yet-to-be-revealed projects coming down the pike.

The adaptive process for Tolkien's work has been hot and heavy for a long time. For the purposes of this ranking, we're going to restrict the list to mainstream movies only. That means we're taking into account Jackson's six films and the three animated movies that preceded them. Even so, this is a heady list of cinematic fantasy content with both stand-out and sub-par entries. Let's arbitrarily compare and contrast them against one another (from worst to first) in the name of adaptive excellence and the endlessly fun experience that is Middle-earth.