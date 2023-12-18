Was Gladiator's Maximus A Real Person?

"Gladiator" is director Ridley Scott's famous action flick that showcases the life of the Roman hero Maximus (Russell Crowe). Over the course of the film, the celebrated general falls from the heights of military glory, loses his beloved family, is sold into slavery, and then rises through the ranks of gladiatorial legend to eventually gain revenge and restore the Roman Republic. It's a feel-good epic for the ages — and one that is absolutely riddled with historical errors, starting with its central figure.

Maximus Decimus Meridius is not a real person. Russell Crowe's character is fictitious on every level. There, we did it, just like pulling off a band-aid.

It's true; Maximus' entire inspiring story (as a whole) is made up to add depth, drama, and momentum to the "Gladiator" narrative. However, before you write off the entire experience as a fraud, it's worth pointing something out. There are many pieces of "Gladiator" that are actually quite true, including bits involving Crowe's titular character. Maximus appears to be a conglomeration of several different ancient Roman individuals, and while none of these have been formally put on record (from what we can tell), there are plenty of potential sources for inspiration. Some of these are obvious pop-culture connections. For instance, there's everyone's favorite rebellious gladiator, Spartacus — a freedom fighter with a vendetta to overthrow the Roman state, he had to be an inspiration for the "Gladiator" lead role, even if it was just a subconscious factor.

But that's not all. There are also many less well-known Romans who are eerily similar to Maximus in one way or another. Let's peel back the curtain on some of these potential inspirations and take a look at how each of them may have contributed to Scott's masterpiece.