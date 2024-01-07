Gladiator: 5 Historical Inaccuracies That Make The Movie Better

From iconic period pieces like "Kingdom of Heaven" and "Robin Hood" to "The Last Duel," "1492: Conquest of Paradise," and more, director Ridley Scott is a well-known commodity in the historical drama genre. His most recent entry, "Napoleon," had its merits, but overall it failed to wow audiences. This was due partly to the fact that it had a slew of historical inaccuracies. It also struggled when compared to Scott's other historical films — especially his magnum opus: "Gladiator."

That iconic film is nearly a quarter of a century old, and it still holds up as one of the greatest action flicks of the 21st century. Unlike "Napoleon," "Gladiator" captivates audiences through the tragic story arc of its noble and courageous protagonist, Maximus (Russell Crowe). But while the clearly heroic story arc gives "Gladiator" a leg up over a movie like "Napoleon," the film isn't necessarily more accurate. On the contrary, it's riddled with inaccuracies. Does Ridley Scott care? Based on his reaction to critics of "Napoleon's" historicity (he blasted fact-checkers, telling them to "get a life"), we're guessing probably not.

There's good reason for Scott's brazen disregard for naysayers, too. "Gladiator's" historical aberrations don't feel like a mistaken failure to adhere to the historical narrative. If anything, they often feel deliberate and add to the gravity and impact of the story. Don't believe us? Here are five examples of changes that Scott made in "Gladiator" that aren't just okay. They actually make the movie better.