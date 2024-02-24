Greta Gerwig's Narnia Will Be 'Rooted In Faith' - Here's What That Means

There's nothing like a director on a hot streak. Just ask Greta Gerwig. In a bleak Hollywood landscape disrupted by labor strikes, artificial intelligence, and concerns about profitability, studios are pulling back on their streaming investments. And yet, even as Gerwig is still riding high on her "Barbie" success, she's already preparing to seamlessly transition into her next big-ticket item: a pair of "Chronicles of Narnia" movies. The "Narnia" books are among the director's childhood favorites, and she has expressed a deep sense of care and concern as she prepares to reboot the film franchise. She's gone so far as to say that she's properly scared of the enormous task of bringing such a beloved story to life.

In a recent feature on Gerwig for Time's Women of the Year series, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos put in his two cents on the director's capabilities to adapt the heartwarming IP, stating, "It won't be counter to how the audience may have imagined those worlds, but it will be bigger and bolder than they thought." Sarandos also described Gerwig's world-building for the upcoming movies as "'rooted in faith' much like [author C.S.] Lewis' original material."

Netflix bought the rights to Lewis' iconic stories back in 2018. At the time, Sarandos commented to Deadline, "C.S. Lewis' beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world. Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we're thrilled to be their home for years to come."

Fast forward over half a decade, and that emphasis on faithfulness to the heartwarming, multi-generational appeal of Lewis novels is still on everyone's minds — even if Sarandos' mention of a more ambitious "Narnia" adaptation does hint at some adaptive creativity to come.