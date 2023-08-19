Lord Of The Rings: How Long Are The Theatrical & Extended Version Runtimes Total?

Everyone and their mother is aware of how long "The Lord of the Rings" films are — at least, generally speaking. Each movie is an hours-long affair, and the trilogy is a behemoth to sit through. The extended editions add a sizeable number of minutes to the total runtime, too. The question is, just how many minutes long are the two trilogies exactly? It turns out that there are a lot of different numbers circulating out there. Nevertheless, we worked through the chaos and came up with some answers.

Starting from a 10,000-foot view, the theatrical version of all three "Lord of the Rings" films is 558 minutes (or nine hours and 17 minutes) in total. The extended editions of all three movies combined clocks in at a staggering 726 minutes (12 hours and six minutes).

That's right. The added footage tacks on 168 minutes or nearly three hours to the already sizeable run time of the original versions. To put it another way, you could watch the theatrical trilogy and "Saving Private Ryan" in basically the same amount of time that it would take to watch the extended editions on their own.