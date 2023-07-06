Greta Gerwig's Narnia Reboot Should Skip The Wardrobe And Start With Magician's Nephew

In the lead-up to the theatrical release of "Barbie," Greta Gerwig — the film's director and co-writer — revealed an unexpected bombshell to The New Yorker.

At this time, it seems, Gerwig isn't interested in helming another toy-based story. Instead, it turns out that she has her eyes set on a different fantastical world, as tucked in the midst of the lengthy interview, the publication casually revealed that Gerwig has already signed a contract with Netflix to write and direct a brand-new adaptation of C. S. Lewis' classic fantasy series, "The Chronicles of Narnia."

On a basic level, this shouldn't come as a surprise. It's been five years since news broke that Netflix had its sights set on Narnia. The studio snapped up the rights to both films and TV series set in C.S. Lewis' imaginary world in 2018. Since then, the news cycle for Neflix's Narnia has been painfully slow. In 2019, word got out that the writer of "Coco," Matthew Aldrich, was joining the project. Since then, mum's been the word. Technically speaking, Netflix still hasn't even said anything. However, Gerwig's indirect reveal indicates that Aslan is on the move and future projects — with at least two films confirmed — appear to be coming down the pike.

The big question is this: if these movies materialize, where would a Narnia reboot begin?

The obvious answer would appear to be "The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe." That's the first Narnia book to ever be published and the definitive entry point for countless fans. But it isn't the true beginning of the story. That spot is reserved for the later-published book "The Magician's Nephew," the series' underappreciated prequel — and the more you look at, the more clear it becomes that "The Magician's Nephew" is the perfect reset button.