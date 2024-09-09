Movies That Will Blow You Away In 2026

2024 isn't even over, and movie fans are already anxious to buy tickets to several films currently slated for release in 2026. There are already plenty of movies guaranteed to blow you away in 2025, but with every update from the studios and industry trade publications, 2026 is looking to rival it as one of the biggest years in cinematic history. Since many of these films are only just now entering production, fans will unfortunately have to do a lot of waiting before seeing these highly-anticipated flicks. It's never too early to start getting excited, though, so we've compiled a list of the films we're simply dying to see hit the big screen in 2026.

Some of these 2026 movies will cater to movie fans of all kinds, whether you're a long-time devotee of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an aficionado of horror movies, or a connossieur of comedy. From blockbusters that are surely going to disrupt the box office to the return of beloved indie directors, these are the films you should keep your eye on as they inch closer and closer to their premiere date.