The History Of The Failed Masters Of The Universe Reboot Movie Explained

For someone who has the power, He-Man sure doesn't have the luck when it comes to live-action films. Over the years, plans for a "Masters of the Universe" movie reboot have formed and then died off on numerous occasions. The last time audiences saw He-Man and Skeletor in the flesh (and skull) was in the 1987 feature film starring Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella. Since then, it's been false starts galore, with He-fans stuck in a cycle of anticipation and disappointment.

Given Hollywood's obsession with franchises, it seems strange that a studio or streamer has yet to make a new "Masters of the Universe" movie. After all, no one can deny it's a merchandising monster: The franchise pulled in over $350 million in toy sales alone in 1984. Netflix seemed like the obvious contender to make it happen, as it continued the story of the original animated series in "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" and produced a new CG show titled "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe." However, the streaming giant pulled the plug on a planned live-action movie, sending the reboot back to square one.

At this point, the long-gestating "Masters of the Universe" reboot seems like it's cursed. Several studios have tried and failed to get it off the ground since He-Man last graced the big screen. We've taken a deep dive into the reboot's struggle to escape development hell.