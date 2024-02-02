Carl Weathers, Rocky & The Mandalorian Star, Dead At 76

Actor Carl Weathers, best known for his roles in major blockbuster films like "Rocky" and "Predator," has died at the age of 76. According to a statement from Weathers' family obtained by Deadline, the performer died in his sleep on February 1, 2024.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," the statement reads. "Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

This article is currently being updated...