The 15 Best Deadpools In Deadpool & Wolverine, Ranked

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool and Wolverine"

After years of anticipation, Marvel's merc with a mouth has finally joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the summer smash hit "Deadpool and Wolverine" — though a more accurate title might be "Deadpool and Wolverine and Deadpool and Deadpool and Deadpool and..." In true Wade Wilson fashion, the film leans hilariously hard into the concept of the Marvel multiverse, using it to drag in so many variants of different characters from various eras of superhero movies that it makes "Spider-Man: No Way Home" seem like a quaint indie film by comparison.

The cameos throughout the film have dominated the discussion around it, with surprise appearances from the Fox "X-Men" universe, older superhero movies like "Daredevil" and "Fantastic Four," and even a sudden DC Universe crossover as Deadpool sorts through the multiverse's many Wolverine variants. The centerpiece of this fan service festival, however, is the ultimate battle between Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and the so-called Deadpool Corps — a legion of Deadpool variants with all the fighting skills, healing abilities, and dirty jokes of the original, with none of the emotional growth.

The sequence is a feast for the eyes just for the sheer amount of wild Deadpool variants on screen at any given moment. And though they may not all be God's favorite idiot, we ranked them based on impact, style, and — in some cases — pure vibes to find out which of them is our favorite idiot.