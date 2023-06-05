Spider-Man 2099 Is The Universe Sony Must Explore Outside Of The Venomverse And MCU

With the release of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," audiences across the world are falling in love (or, more likely, love-hate) with Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man from 2099. Though certain aspects of Spider-Man 2099 were fundamentally changed in service of the sequel's exceptional story, he still looks and acts a lot like the classic 1990s comic book character fans have been clamoring to see on the big screen for years — and, if Sony wants to save their troubled live-action Spider-films, this won't be the last we see of him.

What is there to say about "Morbius" and the two "Venom" films that hasn't already been said? They've been critically panned, loudly mocked, and can arguably be summarized as being exactly what detractors of superhero cinema reduce the entire genre to: CGI-heavy films with little story and even less regard for the desires of their audience. But it doesn't need to be this way.

In fact, it bears repeating that though Sony is responsible for every failure in the world of Spider-Man films, they're also responsible for each and every one of its successes — some of which ("Spider-Verse," "Spider-Man 2," the "Homecoming" trilogy, to name a few) represent the best the superhero genre as a whole has to offer. From a certain point of view, they are the perfect studio to take these stories to the next level, and what better way to do so than by exploring one of Marvel's most complex universes on the big screen?

Yes, we're arguing that the time is right for Marvel to greenlight a live-action "Spider-Man 2099" film. And to fully understand why Marvel's dark future is the perfect choice for their next phase of films, we need to look no further than the man himself: Stan Lee.