What Lady Deadpool's Stunt Double Looks Like In Real-Life

When Lady Deadpool (voice of Blake Lively) saunters onto the screen during "Deadpool & Wolverine," she brings a whole lot of attitude with her. Leading a group of fellow Deadpool variants, she holds her own in a gun-laden battle with the film's titular heroes (Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman). Ultimately, she's talked out of killing them and manages to go back to her home world without dying, leaving the door open for her return in a future "Deadpool" film. She's even interesting enough to make one curious about what a movie all about her would look like. After all, she leads the Deadpool Corps, and her life must be one heck of a wild ride even when she's not shooting at a version of her from another universe.

While Blake Lively's dulcet tones are quite recognizable as Lady Deadpool's — a fact that fans watching her trailer debut all guessed right away was being played by her– the character isn't always played by her in the film. Some of Lady Deadpool's stunt work was performed by Christiaan Bettridge. She might not have a familiar face, but she's toughed her way through a number of action-packed moments for some very famous actors over the years. She's even become a go-to stunt person for one performer in particular.