What Lady Deadpool's Stunt Double Looks Like In Real-Life
When Lady Deadpool (voice of Blake Lively) saunters onto the screen during "Deadpool & Wolverine," she brings a whole lot of attitude with her. Leading a group of fellow Deadpool variants, she holds her own in a gun-laden battle with the film's titular heroes (Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman). Ultimately, she's talked out of killing them and manages to go back to her home world without dying, leaving the door open for her return in a future "Deadpool" film. She's even interesting enough to make one curious about what a movie all about her would look like. After all, she leads the Deadpool Corps, and her life must be one heck of a wild ride even when she's not shooting at a version of her from another universe.
While Blake Lively's dulcet tones are quite recognizable as Lady Deadpool's — a fact that fans watching her trailer debut all guessed right away was being played by her– the character isn't always played by her in the film. Some of Lady Deadpool's stunt work was performed by Christiaan Bettridge. She might not have a familiar face, but she's toughed her way through a number of action-packed moments for some very famous actors over the years. She's even become a go-to stunt person for one performer in particular.
Christiaan Bettridge has done stunt work for Gal Gadot
Christiaan Bettridge got her start as a stuntwoman in 2016. She started out on the SyFy series "Hunters," and also performed stunts in "Mako Mermaids," the Netflix-exclusive mermaid-centered series from the "H2O" universe. Bettridge began performing stunts for Gal Gadot with "Wonder Woman"; though she also doubled for Connie Britton on the film, Betteridge has gone on to double and perform stunts for Gadot on "Justice League," "Wonder Woman: 1984," "Red Notice," and "Heart of Stone." Impressively, she also doubled for other characters such as Queen Hippolyta (Robin Wright).
Betteridge paid tribute to Gadot on her Instagram in 2020. "I can't wait for the world to see how hard this woman worked, spending hours fighting and being cinched up in harnesses, without giving up, and always giving your absolute all," the post read in part. "It's been an amazing journey so far, and I am so incredibly grateful for it and to be able to get up every morning for a job I love, surrounded by people who inspire me everyday to keep learning and improving. Bring on the future and more kicking butt!"
Additionally, Bettridge doubled for Famke Jansen on "Locked In" and is credited with performing stunt work on "The Marvels." Her next project will have her doubling for another famous actor.
Her next project will see her doubling for Uma Thurman
Christiaan Bettridge has been tapped to double for Uma Thurman in the upcoming release "Old Guard 2." The film, which has been delayed by a combination of a change in Netflix administration and the SAG-AFTRA strike, will be coming out sometime in the future.
Until then, audiences will have to get their fill of Bettridge's bravery by binging more of her fleet-footed work in other films, whether that means feasting their eyeballs on one of her past performances or heading out to the movies to spy her work as Lady Deadpool. And when they're finished being blown away by "Deadpool & Wolverine" at their local theaters, they can keep up with Bettridge via her Instagram.
There, she chronicles her very athletic life, veganism, her upcoming marriage, and her children. She also works as a personal trainer and announced there that she's going to be posting on-demand workouts and taking on a limited amount of clients for whom she will create personal training programs. Those interested in getting fit with a stunt woman's help are encouraged to keep an eye on her Instagram for its official launch.