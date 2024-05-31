The Deadpool And Wolverine Popcorn Bucket Has Been Revealed - And It's Disgusting

The inspiration behind the popcorn bucket is no secret. Ryan Reynolds almost certainly based the design on the unfortunate "Dune – Part Two" popcorn bucket, which Twitter made dirty by comparing its mouthy sandworm design to a sex toy. Immediately after the "Dune 2" bucket started making waves, Reynolds promised to do it one better. "Wait till you see the Deadpool popcorn bucket," he wrote on Instagram.

The strange thing is that this may not even be the end when it comes to creepy novelty popcorn buckets. "Years from now they will look back at 2024 as when the War of the Popcorn Buckets began," Reynolds wrote to accompany the bucket video on X, formerly known as Twitter. It would be tempting to think that he was referring to a showdown between the "Dune 2" and Wolverine head bucket. However, soon after the "Deadpool & Wolverine" bucket reveal dropped, movie news account @RegalMovies posted an elaborate teaser video for yet another Deadpool-themed bucket, tagging Reynolds in the post and even using the hashtag #warofthepopcornbuckets.

That's right, fans of non-creepy popcorn buckets. You may think that the worst is behind you with the Wolverine mouth bucket, but there's a chance that the barrage of strange popcorn receptacles has only begun.