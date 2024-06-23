Why These DC Movies Bombed At The Box Office

DC Comics adaptations once dominated the superhero movie world. The first Christopher Reeve-led "Superman" film was huge in 1978, and Tim Burton's first "Batman" flick also made a splash when it landed just over a decade later. 1989's "Batman" changed superhero movies forever, and Christopher Nolan carried on the evolution of Batman — and DC movies in general — when he made his Dark Knight trilogy across the 2000s and 2010s.

Of course, even back then, there were some DC flops. For every hit there have been several failures, and in recent years, DC Comics adaptations have bombed at an alarming rate. Seven films in the DC Extended Universe bombed in a row, leading to a reboot set to launch in 2025 via James Gunn and Peter Safran. While that may turn things around for Warner Bros., there are still many DC failures in the studio's past.

If a film doesn't make around 200% of its production budget, it's considered a financial failure. That's because studios often spend the same amount as they do on production on things like distribution, theater shares, and marketing, meaning this amount is usually needed just to break even. The following DC movies tried to emulate the success of their predecessors, but they all bombed at the box office.